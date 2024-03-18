Analysts Are Recommending Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) As A Buy Candidate

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 3.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99B, closed the recent trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -98.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 10.84% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.60 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RKLB stock price touched $4.06 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc shares have moved -26.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -16.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.