Analysts Are Recommending Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) As A Buy Candidate

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.95 and has seen 43.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45B, closed the last trade at $17.43 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 10.04% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -34.54% off its 52-week high price of $23.45 and 87.32% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.37 million shares.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 10.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLSK stock price touched $17.43 or saw a rise of 18.28%. Year-to-date, Cleanspark Inc shares have moved 58.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -2.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.