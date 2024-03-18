An In-Depth Look At The Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Stock

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 24.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 34.57% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -312.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 58.06% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.15K shares.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Sporting 34.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WLDS stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 20.01%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd shares have moved 79.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed 40.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.