An In-Depth Look At The Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.36M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -63.06% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting -2.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QUBT stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved 21.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed 29.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.