An Analysis Of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.27M, closed the recent trade at $2.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The APPS stock price is -410.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.61 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $2.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APPS stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 8.92%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine Inc shares have moved -58.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed -19.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.