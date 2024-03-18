Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) has a beta value of -0.70 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.38M, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The AMLX stock price is -968.21% off its 52-week high price of $34.61 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $2.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMLX stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 15.84%. Year-to-date, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -77.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) have changed -78.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.