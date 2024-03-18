Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Investors To Make Money Again

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 12.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $787.96M, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.67% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -47.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 52.15% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.
Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information
Sporting 3.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALLO stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 14.02%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 45.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed -4.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.45.
Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.97%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.
ALLO Dividends
Allogene Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 95.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.92 million shares worth more than $123.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.02 million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 6.43 million shares of worth $25.03 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $15.56 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.