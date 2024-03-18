Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Investors To Make Money Again

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 12.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $787.96M, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.67% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -47.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 52.15% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting 3.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALLO stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 14.02%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 45.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed -4.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.45.