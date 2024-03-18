Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.59% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -1400.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.90K shares.
Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information
Sporting 7.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKAN stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp shares have moved -58.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed -37.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 17150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.
AKAN Dividends
Akanda Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 16.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 13997.0 shares worth more than $10357.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 13801.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10212.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.