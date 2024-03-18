Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.59% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -1400.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.90K shares.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 7.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKAN stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp shares have moved -58.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed -37.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 17150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.