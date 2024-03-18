Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.87% Rise

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.90M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -68.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 52.53% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Sporting 1.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AEVA stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 29.79%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc shares have moved 31.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) have changed 0.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.53.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.88%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 103.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 million and $743k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.10% for the current quarter and 149.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 8.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.56% with a share float percentage of 68.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 27.1 million shares worth more than $33.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.14 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $4.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $1.99 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.