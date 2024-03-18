Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 8.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $352.17M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -74.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Sporting -1.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADVM stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 10.99%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares have moved 125.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed -19.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.