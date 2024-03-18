A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it 0.92% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -4127.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BSFC stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp shares have moved -23.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.