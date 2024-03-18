A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 7.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $524.09M, closed the last trade at $6.69 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 19.46% during that session. The ANNX stock price is 0.3% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and 76.53% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting 19.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ANNX stock price touched $6.69 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc shares have moved 47.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed 27.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.