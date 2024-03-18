A Detailed Analysis Of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 7.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $611.35M, closed the last trade at $5.04 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The MRSN stock price is -90.87% off its 52-week high price of $9.62 and 84.13% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MRSN stock price touched $5.04 or saw a rise of 19.75%. Year-to-date, Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 117.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have changed 32.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 240.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.49%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 61.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.93 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.8 million and $10.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.60% for the current quarter and -23.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.93% over the past 5 years.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 97.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mersana Therapeutics Inc having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 8.66 million shares worth more than $28.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 7.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.2 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $11.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $3.15 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.