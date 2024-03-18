A Detailed Analysis Of ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE)

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.44% during that session. The RERE stock price is -83.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 43.89% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.29K shares.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Sporting 7.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RERE stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, ATRenew Inc ADR shares have moved -5.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) have changed 62.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.