A Detailed Analysis Of ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE)

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.44% during that session. The RERE stock price is -83.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 43.89% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.29K shares.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information
Sporting 7.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RERE stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, ATRenew Inc ADR shares have moved -5.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) have changed 62.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -11.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $476.43 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $544.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $373.25 million and $428.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.60% for the current quarter and 27.20% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.22% over the past 5 years.
RERE Dividends
ATRenew Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.18% with a share float percentage of 19.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATRenew Inc ADR having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 11.48 million shares worth more than $33.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 8.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP, with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.04 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.