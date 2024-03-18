5.99% Gain Drives Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92B, closed the recent trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.99% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -91.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.41 and 55.83% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.44 million shares.

Sporting 5.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OPEN stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 5.67%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc shares have moved -36.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -15.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opendoor Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.42%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 56.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.12 billion and $1.98 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -65.20% for the current quarter and -22.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -75.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.05% with a share float percentage of 68.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 86.26 million shares worth more than $248.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.19 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 21.4 million shares of worth $61.75 million while later fund manager owns 19.19 million shares of worth $55.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.