2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) Gains 23.69%, Causing Bears To Win

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.12M, closed the recent trade at $4.96 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 23.69% during that session. The TSVT stock price is -155.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 69.15% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Sporting 23.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TSVT stock price touched $4.96 or saw a fall of -2.27%. Year-to-date, 2seventy bio Inc shares have moved 16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) have changed -14.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.