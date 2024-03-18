24.42 Gain Turns SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -2.06 and has seen 11.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.91M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 24.42% during that session. The SMX stock price is -47468.75% off its 52-week high price of $76.11 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting 24.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -77.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed -48.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.