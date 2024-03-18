24.42 Gain Turns SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -2.06 and has seen 11.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.91M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 24.42% during that session. The SMX stock price is -47468.75% off its 52-week high price of $76.11 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Sporting 24.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -77.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed -48.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -89.40% over the past 6 months.
SMX Dividends
SMX (Security Matters) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Plc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 12593.0 shares worth more than $35240.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.57% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 1826.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5109.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.