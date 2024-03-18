13.33 Gain Turns Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92M, closed the recent trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 13.33% during that session. The WNW stock price is -716.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.11 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.70K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 13.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WNW stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved -59.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 3.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.