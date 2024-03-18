13.33 Gain Turns Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92M, closed the recent trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 13.33% during that session. The WNW stock price is -716.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.11 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.70K shares.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information
Sporting 13.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WNW stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved -59.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 3.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
WNW Dividends
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders
Insiders own 43.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $20088.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 47980.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8425.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.