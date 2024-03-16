ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Fall -7.30% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 11.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $30.16, that puts it down -88.62 from that peak though still a striking 22.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.83 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $15.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by -11.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.04%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 16.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -7.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.99% against -8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.20% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $308.78 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $313.14 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $300.33 million and $310.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -1.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.65% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 9.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.31%, with the float percentage being 100.19%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.66 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $930.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.15 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $892.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.54 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $156.5 million.