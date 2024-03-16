Year-To-Date, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Price Has Increase 113.03%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.51% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the SLDB share is $14.48, that puts it down -10.7 from that peak though still a striking 86.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $493.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.47K shares over the past three months.
Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information
Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) registered a 6.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.51% in intraday trading to $13.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.41%, and it has moved by 42.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.50%. The short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.
Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Solid Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) shares have gone up 301.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.19% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.00% this quarter and then jump 43.20% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.21%. While earnings are projected to return 47.61% in 2024.
SLDB Dividends
Solid Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders
Solid Biosciences Inc insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.88%, with the float percentage being 76.48%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 17.43% of all shares), a total value of $18.32 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 17.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.95 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58895.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.