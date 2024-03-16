Year-To-Date, Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) Price Has Decrease -34.21%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the EB share is $11.90, that puts it down -116.36 from that peak though still a striking 8.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $560.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.
Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) trade information
Eventbrite Inc (EB) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $5.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by -37.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.85%. The short interest in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) is 11.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.37 day(s) to cover.
Eventbrite Inc (EB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Eventbrite Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eventbrite Inc (EB) shares have gone down -43.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.85% against 26.30.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.15%. While earnings are projected to return 36.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 46.40% per annum.
EB Dividends
Eventbrite Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders
Eventbrite Inc insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.36%, with the float percentage being 101.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $75.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74.99 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eventbrite Inc (EB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $28.49 million.