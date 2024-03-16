Year-To-Date, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Price Has Decrease -10.71%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 13.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $3.06, that puts it down -22.4 from that peak though still a striking 8.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.29. The company’s market capitalization is $39.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.49 million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.79% in intraday trading to $2.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.52%. The short interest in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) is 3.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) shares have gone down -3.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 9.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.96 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.74 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.95 billion and $3.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.78%. While earnings are projected to return -4.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.60% per annum.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. ADR is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.65%, with the float percentage being 8.65%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 451 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 311.64 million shares (or 1.98% of all shares), a total value of $991.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 116.53 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $370.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 149.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74.79 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $233.34 million.