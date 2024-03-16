Will OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OPTN share is $2.07, that puts it down -10.11 from that peak though still a striking 52.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $211.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 364.95K shares over the past three months.

OptiNose Inc (OPTN) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $1.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.90%, and it has moved by 39.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.87%. The short interest in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.87 day(s) to cover.

OptiNose Inc (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OptiNose Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OptiNose Inc (OPTN) shares have gone up 44.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then drop -500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.94 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.23 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.85 million and $17.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.78%. While earnings are projected to return 18.75% in 2024.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

OptiNose Inc insiders own 8.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.61%, with the float percentage being 85.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.8 million shares (or 13.19% of all shares), a total value of $18.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.61 million shares, is of MVM Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 13.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OptiNose Inc (OPTN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $2.85 million.