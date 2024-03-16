What Will Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Be Like After It Drops -54.03% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 5.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $17.79, that puts it down -54.03 from that peak though still a striking 74.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $645.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 761.39K shares over the past three months.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.17% in intraday trading to $11.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.15%, and it has moved by -23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 190.20%. The short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 4.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.2 day(s) to cover.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares have gone down -4.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.67% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then drop -8.20% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -105.28%. While earnings are projected to return -8.57% in 2024.
OLMA Dividends
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.55%, with the float percentage being 97.39%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.14 million shares (or 16.34% of all shares), a total value of $105.52 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.9 million shares, is of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s that is approximately 14.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.29 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $9.19 million.