What Will First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Be Like After It Jumps -29.36% From Its Highs?

During the last session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s traded shares were 17.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. The 52-week high for the FHN share is $18.99, that puts it down -29.36 from that peak though still a striking 38.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.99. The company’s market capitalization is $8.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.71 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.38%. The short interest in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 16.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Horizon Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares have gone up 26.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.70% against -8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $808.38 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $821.64 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $859 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.90% and then drop by -20.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.32%. While earnings are projected to return -5.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Horizon Corporation is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

First Horizon Corporation insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.76%, with the float percentage being 82.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 689 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.65 million shares (or 13.18% of all shares), a total value of $830.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $614.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 17.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.72 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $188.44 million.