What To Expect As Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) Delivers An -59.37% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares were 4.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.65% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MVLA share is $3.10, that puts it down -1007.14 from that peak though still a striking 17.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.11K shares over the past three months.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information
Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) registered a 14.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.65% in intraday trading to $0.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.64%, and it has moved by -16.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.18%. The short interest in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) is 51800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.62 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.63 million by the end of Dec 2023.
While earnings are projected to return 81.56% in 2024.
MVLA Dividends
Movella Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders
Movella Holdings Inc insiders own 18.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.86%, with the float percentage being 52.29%. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 16.70% of all shares), a total value of $18.11 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of KPCB XIII Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 10.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.05 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75682.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $40588.0.