What To Expect As Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Delivers An -23.82% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 15.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $49.24, that puts it down -46.77 from that peak though still a striking 16.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.85. The company’s market capitalization is $8.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.85 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $33.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -7.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.08%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 10.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -23.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.98% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.40% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $855.97 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $882.61 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $793.79 million and $811.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.04%. While earnings are projected to return -3.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.14% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.00%, with the float percentage being 97.74%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 918 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.35 million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $364.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.7 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $231.17 million.