What Should You Do With Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.23% or $3.45. The 52-week high for the SYRE share is $45.82, that puts it down -0.99 from that peak though still a striking 94.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 397.61K shares over the past three months.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) registered a 8.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $45.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.62%, and it has moved by 101.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 486.18%. The short interest in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) shares have gone up 225.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.59% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.60% this quarter and then jump 98.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,028.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.67 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $198k and $688k respectively.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.60%. While earnings are projected to return 93.00% in 2024.
SYRE Dividends
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.47%, with the float percentage being 90.44%.