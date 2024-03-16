Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares were 3.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the VYGR share is $14.34, that puts it down -54.53 from that peak though still a striking 34.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.06. The company’s market capitalization is $503.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 851.57K shares over the past three months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $9.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.96%, and it has moved by 25.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.71%. The short interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) shares have gone up 13.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -158.25% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -116.00% this quarter and then jump 3.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -85.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.22 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.22 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150.48 million and $4.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -94.50% and then jump by 28.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -162.62% in 2024.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics Inc insiders own 17.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.78%, with the float percentage being 59.01%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $44.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.