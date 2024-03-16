Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP): Is It Possible To Be Down -24.50% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TUP share is $5.91, that puts it down -291.39 from that peak though still a striking 59.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $69.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $1.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.69%, and it has moved by 4.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.36%. The short interest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 8.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.92 day(s) to cover.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.3 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.70% and then drop by -15.30% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.49%.
TUP Dividends
Tupperware Brands Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders
Tupperware Brands Corporation insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.28%, with the float percentage being 28.91%. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.89 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 million.