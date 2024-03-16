TSN’s 3.77% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s traded shares were 18.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the TSN share is $63.28, that puts it down -12.7 from that peak though still a striking 19.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.94. The company’s market capitalization is $19.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $56.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.77%, and it has moved by 8.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.42%. The short interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 5.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tyson Foods, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) shares have gone up 4.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.63% against 44.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 975.00% this quarter and then jump 340.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.06 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 67.85% in 2024.

TSN Dividends

Tyson Foods, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tyson Foods, Inc. is 1.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s Major holders

Tyson Foods, Inc. insiders own 2.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.10%, with the float percentage being 86.16%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,041 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.97 million shares (or 13.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $454.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.8 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $347.07 million.