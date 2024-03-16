The Time Is Right To Purchase Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $52.57, that puts it down -31.43 from that peak though still a striking 61.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 700.02K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $40.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by -20.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 119.42%. The short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 9.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.45 day(s) to cover.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone up 62.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.94% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.70% this quarter and then jump 19.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.69 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.28 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.47 million and $19.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 141.40% and then jump by 67.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.04%. While earnings are projected to return -28.47% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.00% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.64%, with the float percentage being 114.52%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.3 million shares (or 14.59% of all shares), a total value of $136.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 11.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $107.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 5.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 4.48% of the stock, which is worth about $45.5 million.