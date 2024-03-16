The $6.54 Value Of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.41% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $15.79, that puts it down -141.44 from that peak though still a striking 3.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $216.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.13K shares over the past three months.
Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information
Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) registered a -10.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.41% in intraday trading to $6.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.05%, and it has moved by -10.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.57%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.
Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.50% this quarter and then drop -87.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.25%. While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2024.
HNRG Dividends
Hallador Energy Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders
Hallador Energy Co insiders own 13.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.79%, with the float percentage being 67.14%. Aegis Financial Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.3 million shares (or 6.95% of all shares), a total value of $19.75 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.58 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $6.19 million.