The $4.25 Is The Price At Which Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ADV share is $4.39, that puts it down -3.29 from that peak though still a striking 73.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.02K shares over the past three months.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $4.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.39%, and it has moved by 10.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.27%. The short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 6.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.57 day(s) to cover.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Advantage Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares have gone up 45.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 347.37% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $867.51 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $889.93 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 440.50% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.10% per annum.
ADV Dividends
Advantage Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders
Advantage Solutions Inc. insiders own 63.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.48%, with the float percentage being 139.19%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $36.15 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 11.27 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.37 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $6.32 million.