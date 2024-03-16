The $3.04 Value Of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.10% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the WOW share is $11.75, that puts it down -286.51 from that peak though still a striking 24.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $254.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 682.20K shares over the past three months.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) registered a -4.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.10% in intraday trading to $3.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.39%, and it has moved by -8.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.23%. The short interest in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) is 1.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WideOpenWest Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) shares have gone down -60.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.14% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.30% this quarter and then jump 93.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.06 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.66 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return 90.93% in 2024, the next five years will return -6.70% per annum.

WOW Dividends

WideOpenWest Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

WideOpenWest Inc insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.29%, with the float percentage being 92.38%. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.53 million shares (or 37.67% of all shares), a total value of $266.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $49.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $14.01 million.