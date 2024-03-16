SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Rose 47.3% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 20.84% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares were 11.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SM share is $47.03, that puts it down -0.51 from that peak though still a striking 47.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

SM Energy Co (SM) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $46.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by 24.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.42%. The short interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) is 8.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

SM Energy Co (SM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SM Energy Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SM Energy Co (SM) shares have gone up 15.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.58% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.00% this quarter and then jump 4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $556.17 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $596.88 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $573.5 million and $555.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.90%. While earnings are projected to return -3.79% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SM Energy Co is 0.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

SM Energy Co insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.60%, with the float percentage being 99.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 494 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20.18 million shares (or 17.35% of all shares), a total value of $944.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $670.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SM Energy Co (SM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $363.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $173.01 million.