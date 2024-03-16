Should Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Revive After A -412.62% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares were 3.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.48% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the SGMT share is $20.71, that puts it down -412.62 from that peak though still a striking 47.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $86.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) registered a -6.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.48% in intraday trading to $4.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.74%, and it has moved by -50.06% in 30 days. The short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.