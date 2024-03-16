Should Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Revive After A -412.62% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares were 3.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.48% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the SGMT share is $20.71, that puts it down -412.62 from that peak though still a striking 47.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $86.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) registered a -6.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.48% in intraday trading to $4.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.74%, and it has moved by -50.06% in 30 days. The short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.
While earnings are projected to return 93.72% in 2024.
SGMT Dividends
Sagimet Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders
Sagimet Biosciences Inc insiders own 13.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.26%, with the float percentage being 54.59%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 18.01% of all shares), a total value of $15.56 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.77 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.