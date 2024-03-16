Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)

During the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.29% or $2.14. The 52-week high for the FDMT share is $35.61, that puts it down -13.01 from that peak though still a striking 70.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) registered a 7.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.29% in intraday trading to $31.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.40%. The short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 8.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) shares have gone up 99.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.12% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.00% this quarter and then jump 3.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -69.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $840k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $298k and $850k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 181.90% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.35%. While earnings are projected to return -15.45% in 2024.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.65%, with the float percentage being 90.96%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $150.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.16 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $131.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $33.63 million.