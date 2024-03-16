Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE: PNST): Is It Possible To Be Down -63.21% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE:PNST)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.08% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PNST share is $16.00, that puts it down -299.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $160.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.61K shares over the past three months.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE:PNST) trade information
Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) registered a 11.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.08% in intraday trading to $4.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.22%, and it has moved by 31.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.14%. The short interest in Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE:PNST) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.4 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.25 million by the end of Jul 2024.
PNST Dividends
Pinstripes Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE:PNST)’s Major holders
Pinstripes Holdings Inc insiders own 42.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.62%, with the float percentage being 9.73%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 1.40% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.
Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Tidal ETF Tr-Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF owns about 18130.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72701.0 market value.