Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Have Dropped -33.23% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 6.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.43% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $10.76, that puts it down -409.95 from that peak though still a striking 3.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $566.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) registered a 2.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $2.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.68%, and it has moved by -20.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.47%. The short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 23.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares have gone down -54.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.03%. While earnings are projected to return -158.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 129.64%, with the float percentage being 130.61%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 25.99% of all shares), a total value of $531.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $72.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $26.54 million.