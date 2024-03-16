Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Rose 46.6% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 21.94% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s traded shares were 17.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PR share is $16.50, that puts it down -0.12 from that peak though still a striking 46.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $8.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.10 million shares over the past three months.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $16.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by 18.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.23%. The short interest in Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) is 42.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Permian Resources Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Permian Resources Corp (PR) shares have gone up 20.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.16% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 76.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $616.27 million and $661.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.90% and then jump by 81.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.57%. While earnings are projected to return 27.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Permian Resources Corp is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Permian Resources Corp insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.02%, with the float percentage being 101.53%. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 497 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.27 million shares (or 15.80% of all shares), a total value of $605.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $266.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Permian Resources Corp (PR) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 9.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.68 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $121.22 million.