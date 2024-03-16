Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Is Down -1.97% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.80% or $2.51. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $40.60, that puts it down -392.72 from that peak though still a striking 51.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $107.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.26K shares over the past three months.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) registered a 43.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.80% in intraday trading to $8.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.25%, and it has moved by -1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.21%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.6 day(s) to cover.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares have gone up 81.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,462.50% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.49%. While earnings are projected to return 18.89% in 2024.
OTLK Dividends
Outlook Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders
Outlook Therapeutics Inc insiders own 43.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.41%, with the float percentage being 20.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 3.54% of all shares), a total value of $16.04 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.7 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.