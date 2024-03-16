NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) Have Jumped 17.88% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.77% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $1.75, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $18.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information
NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) registered a -10.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.77% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by 8.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.18%. The short interest in NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 91310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.
NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that NuCana plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) shares have gone down -43.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.67% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.90% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.83%. While earnings are projected to return 19.71% in 2024.
NCNA Dividends
NuCana plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders
NuCana plc ADR insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.46%, with the float percentage being 28.67%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.41% of all shares), a total value of $6.32 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.89 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18775.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15667.0 market value.