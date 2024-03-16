Now Is A Good Time To Buy Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL)

During the last session, Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $160.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$1.7. The 52-week high for the POWL share is $197.87, that puts it down -23.01 from that peak though still a striking 75.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.20K shares over the past three months.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $160.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.66%, and it has moved by 5.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 293.49%. The short interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Powell Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) shares have gone up 100.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.01% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 152.90% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $213.52 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 70.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

POWL Dividends

Powell Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Powell Industries, Inc. is 1.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s Major holders

Powell Industries, Inc. insiders own 22.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.08%, with the float percentage being 93.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 12.00% of all shares), a total value of $86.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $29.82 million.