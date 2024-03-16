Now Is A Good Time To Buy ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

During the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares were 3.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the ODD share is $56.00, that puts it down -26.04 from that peak though still a striking 45.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 687.02K shares over the past three months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $44.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.00%, and it has moved by 3.06% in 30 days. The short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 2.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.