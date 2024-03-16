Now Is A Good Time To Buy Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 20.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the MS share is $95.57, that puts it down -8.14 from that peak though still a striking 21.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.42. The company’s market capitalization is $144.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.78 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $88.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by 5.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.50%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 14.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone down -0.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.70% this quarter and then jump 28.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.37 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.92 billion and $13.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.84%. While earnings are projected to return 22.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 3.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 23.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.42%, with the float percentage being 81.40%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,298 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 22.76% of all shares), a total value of $32.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 114.52 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.33 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.02 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.65 billion.