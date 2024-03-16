Now Is A Good Time To Buy Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)

During the last session, Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.41% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the MPU share is $4.48, that puts it down -54.48 from that peak though still a striking 81.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $99.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.95K shares over the past three months.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information
Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) registered a 17.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.41% in intraday trading to $2.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.23%, and it has moved by 11.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.71%. The short interest in Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
MPU Dividends
Mega Matrix Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders
Mega Matrix Corp insiders own 17.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.26%, with the float percentage being 3.96%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.