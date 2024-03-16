Now Is A Good Time To Buy Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)

During the last session, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares were 7.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.41% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FOSL share is $3.65, that puts it down -319.54 from that peak though still a striking 9.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $45.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.83K shares over the past three months.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information
Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) registered a 7.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $0.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -17.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.56%. The short interest in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.30% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -111.68%.
FOSL Dividends
Fossil Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders
Fossil Group Inc insiders own 10.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.24%, with the float percentage being 70.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 6.59% of all shares), a total value of $8.89 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.13 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $2.42 million.