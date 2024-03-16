Now Is A Good Time To Buy CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF)

During the last session, CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares were 16.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the CF share is $87.90, that puts it down -5.37 from that peak though still a striking 27.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.08. The company’s market capitalization is $15.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $83.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.09%, and it has moved by 7.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.09%. The short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is 4.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CF Industries Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) shares have gone down -0.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.77% against -7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.90% this quarter and then drop -21.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.01 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.90% and then drop by -6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.70%. While earnings are projected to return -24.62% in 2024.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc is 1.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.96%, with the float percentage being 96.48%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,080 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.3 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $423.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.64 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $322.18 million.