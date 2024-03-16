Now Is A Good Time To Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)

During the last session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the CLDX share is $53.18, that puts it down -26.59 from that peak though still a striking 47.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 903.57K shares over the past three months.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $42.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.31%, and it has moved by 15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.98%. The short interest in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 6.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.56 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares have gone up 48.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.15% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.70% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $920k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $920k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $967k and $268k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then jump by 243.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.41%. While earnings are projected to return -3.28% in 2024.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.66%, with the float percentage being 96.99%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.09 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $240.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $174.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $50.41 million.